Actor-filmmaker never minces his words when it comes to putting forward his opinions. He recently opened up about his views on and said that the King Khan has not done justice to his talent. He said that Shah Rukh has been doing roles similar to and and advised him to do something out of the box. Also Read - Will audience throng theatres after Sooryavanshi for Antim and Satyameva Jayate 2 or will it only be a Diwali surge? Industry insider predicts the BIG TREND [EXCLUSIVE]

"One actor who I feel has not done justice to his talent is Shah Rukh Khan and the problem is because they don’t want to break that shell. They want to live in that shell of comfort. They need to break that shell," Mahesh told TOI. Also Read - Antim star Salman Khan wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday in the coolest way - check out

He further added, "Shah Rukh is doing a role today that Ranbir Kapoor or a Ranveer Singh is doing. So why will people see a Shah Rukh? They will want to see Shah Rukh in a role that they should feel ke ye role Shah Rukh ka tha. Somewhere I feel he should do something out of the box and he’ll do a brilliant job. He’s a fantastic actor." Also Read - Diwali 2021: Sooryavanshi, Antim, Annaatthe, Resident Evil and 5 more firecrackers set to create a DHAMAKA in theatres this festive month – view pics

Sharing his opinion on Ranbir and Ranveer, the Antim director said that Ranbir is a phenomenal actor while Ranveer is 'in the mold' and seems a little like . He was also praise for and . He said while Salman has 'something very honest' in his craft, Aayush is an actor who will go a long way.

The filmmaker recently talked about whose character, Salman or Aayush's, he feels might catch the eye of the audience in Antim. "I don't know when I saw ' ', you sympathise with Sunny (Deol's) character but you love Shah Rukh's character. So, that is going to be the case here as well. Aayush's character is going to be endearing," he said.

The action thriller film is an adaptation of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. It also stars , while has a special appearance. It will be globally released in theatres by Zee Studios on November 26.