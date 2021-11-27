Salman Khan’s latest Bollywood release, also starring Aayush Sharma - Antim The Final Truth has been leaked online. Antim full movie in HD is leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, MovieRulz and other piracy websites for free download. Just a few days ago, ’s Satyameva Jayate 2, Venkatesh Daggubati’s Drushyum 2 and before that ’s were also leaked online in full HD versions. The film Antim has become the latest victim, once again highlighting the importance of more stringent laws in place to stop this digital evil. Also Read - BREAKING! No Entry 2 finally underway with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan in triple roles opposite 9 heroines – deets inside

Antim has been leaked by Tamilrockers and this may affect the film's success run at the box office. As per early estimates on Friday, the film was running full-house Pan-India especially in the evening and night shows. It is expected to pick up steam during the weekend. However, during the Corona scare still looming large and masses in two minds about going to the theatres, Antim movie getting leaked online may only affect its box office numbers.

It has now become a trend of any film or web series, releasing in theatres or OTT, get leaked online by these piracy websites. More so, the leaks happen on the day of release or just a few hours after the release. Earlier, Akshay Kumar and 's Sooryavanshi got leaked and caused a lot of trouble to who reportedly reached out to cyber cell to ensure that the links are pulled down.

Coming back to Antim: The Final Truth, it is directed by and a re-make of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. The film revolves around a cop, played by Salman and gangster Aayush. It is the first release in theatres since the pandemic hit us. With his other film Radhe going straight to OTT platform ZEE5.