Salman Khan will be seen fighting his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the upcoming movie, Antim The Final Truth. This is his second movie. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, he was asked about who in the family gives the worst relationship advice. He replied that it was "Salman Bhai" whose suggestions never worked out. When he asked if he had indeed ever given any advice to Aayush Sharma, he said, "Ya ya. That's why I know who is worst." The young man made his debut with LoveYatri in 2019. Aayush Sharma played the role of a Gujarati boy in the movie.

He earlier revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show that he would meet Salman Khan often when he was dating Arpita Khan Sharma. One day, she was not at home and he went to see the superstar. It seems he said, "You are a strange person, why do you come here again and again?')." The young man is a devoted husband and a doting dad to his two kids, Ahil and Ayat. Aayush Sharma spoke about how he felt awkward doing the intimate scenes in the song, Hone Laga. He spoke at length on how Mahesh Manjrekar pranked him saying that there is a kissing scene in the film. It seems the very thought made him paranoid.

It seems he told the maker that he cannot do a kissing scene but the latter kept on insisting that the movie needed one. He said Antim was a gangster film, and not a love story. Aayush Sharma said he went to Mahima Makwana and told her to tell Mahesh Manjrekar that even she is uncomfortable about the same. As we know, Salman Khan has never locked his lips in any movie. Aayush Sharma is under a lot of pressure for Antim. We have to wait and see what kind of magic the two have created on the screen.