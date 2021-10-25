The excitement over the and starrer Antim: The Final Truth is reaching new levels with each passing day. The audience, who are eagerly waiting for the film, were in for a sweet surprise as Salman Khan released the official trailer of his action packed film online. And it seems like Salman and Aayush's police vs gangster drama has already struck the right chord with moviegoers. Also Read - Antim: The Final Truth Trailer - Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's fierce avatars and terrific action to put box office slumber to an end

The trailer showcases Salman playing a Sikh cop Rajveer while Aayush plays a dreaded gangster named Rahuliya. The video starts with an intense conversation between Rajveer and Rahuliya to prove who is the real boss around here.

After introducing audience to their respective strengths and doings, the trailer gives a glimpse of a massive face-off between the two characters where both Salman and Aayush are seen going shirtless during their fist fight. Their performances look promising and it remains to be seen how many different layers of the characters, both Salman and Aayush, manage to bring alive on the screen. Other supporting actors such as , , and others also make their presence worthwhile. The background score of the film adds to the extravagant drama that is going to unfold on the big screen on November 26.

Fans have been going gaga over the Antim trailer and calling it a surprise package that will explode at the box office. While some are saying that the movie will be a good value for their money, some are predicting that it will be see a whistle-blowing mass masala entertainer.

#AntimTrailer is solid...@BeingSalmanKhan in full flow..the way we like it..#AyushSharma is looking good too..looks like total paisa vasool seetimaar mass masala..Do I see Single Screens already celebrating..so many mass films in November..like never before..@ZeeStudios_ — Vishek Chauhan (@VishekC) October 25, 2021

#AntimTrailer BAWAAL ??

Way way better trailer thn prvs trailers of SKF.. Surprise package. 2 things really worked for me.. BGM??

Intensity ? Congratulations..#Ayush #SalmanKhan #MaheshManjrekar @BeingSalmanKhan — Satya Sanket (@satyasanket) October 25, 2021

Saw #AntimTrailer ,As a fan I'm so happy to see d way #SalmanKhan hs been presented, He Looks Exuberant as a Sikh cop. #AayushSharma looks Dreaded as a Gangster..His journey has been showcased pretty well.

Can't wait to witness d magic of Megastar Salman khan on Big screen!?? pic.twitter.com/qoldPZwQqL — BALLU?? (@Balludlegend) October 25, 2021

From power-packed action to stunning screen presence of #SalmanKhan & #AyushSharma with outstanding BGM, #AntimTrailer is giving all the Blockbuster vibes..? pic.twitter.com/zeTSa8OpU2 — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) October 25, 2021

What a bombastic trailer !!

Got Goosebumps Salman khan as a serious cop always shines??.

His dialogue delivery>>>>>>>>.

Aayush sharma also looking good..

This will surprise all.

Will be my first movie in theatre after Pandemic ????

Rating-5/5#AntimTrailer pic.twitter.com/mmpVTdRDvP — ??????? (@ibeingsannsz) October 25, 2021

Antim: The Final Truth is a story about the deadly struggle between a gangster played by Aayush who looks to expand and rule over his territory without anyone's intervention until a cop essayed by Salman gets in the former's way. Salman's character of Rajveer is determined to put an end to gangster's rise and rule, and for that he can go to any lengths.

Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana, Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salman Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films. The film is set to hit the theatres worldwide on November 26, 2021.