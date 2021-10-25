and 's Antim: The Final Truth trailer has been launched amid much fanfare at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) along with debutant lead actress and Director . The trailer has hopefully created the necessary impact and given all Bhai fans the impetus they needed to return to cinema halls after a lengthy break. One thing that has stood out the most in the trailer is the face-off between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, with viewers marvelling at how much the latter has bulked up since his debut, , and how well he holds his own in hand-to-hand combat before Bhaijaan. So, what were his trepidations before going up bare-body before the baap of bare-body scenes? Also Read - Antim trailer: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's police vs gangster chase keeps audience on the edge; fans say, 'looks like total paisa vasool seetimaar mass masala'

Opening up on his inhibitions at the Antim trailer launch, Aayush Mehra said, "I had already given up, I took it as a lost cause. But, when you have Salman Khan in front of you, the inspiration automatically comes. Plus, he helped me a lot, gave me a lot of tips. The transformation from Loveyatri to Antim was both psychological and physical. I was very nervous before facing him (Salman), but he made me feel calm and confident and I hope that the audience now likes it."

Reacting to what Aayush said, Salman Khan added in jest, "Isko maine bola tha ki behenoi ko nahi maarte, par kya kare (I told him that you don't hit your brother-in-law, but what to say)? Par abhi jo bhi isne (Aayush) bola, tum log yaad rakho (all that he said now, y'all please remember it). Kal, chaar-paanch filmo ke baad, bhool na jaaye (in case he forgets it tomorrow after 4-5 movies)."

Antim: The Final Truth releases 26th November in theatres all over India, including Maharashtra.