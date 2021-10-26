Salman Khan and John Abraham are locking horns at the box office with Antim and Satyameva Jayate 2.

Yesterday, we saw the trailers of Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's Antim: The Final Truth and 's Satyameva Jayate 2 taking the social media storm. Fans loved the promos of the both the films and said that these ventures will become massy hits. Interestingly, both the masala entertainers are clashing at the box office as SMJ 2 is releasing on November 25, while the remake of Mulshi Pattern will arrive in the cinema halls on November 26. Also Read - Antim trailer: Salman Khan opens up on theatrical vs OTT releases; says, 'You can't enjoy a film the same way on a laptop or phone'

While both the films are clashing at the box office, Salman Khan lauded the trailer of John's actioner on social media as he tweeted, "Very nice trailer, congrats and best wishes for release on 25th Nov … @TheJohnAbraham #BhushanKumar #MilapZaveri." Reportedly, there were rumours that Salman and John can't stand each other but looking at the tweet of the Radhe actor it seems that the megastar has buried the hatchet with John Abraham.

While we hope that both the films will do exceedingly well at the ticket windows, a trade expert that clashing of Antim and SMJ 2 is not a good sign at the box office as he asserted, "Two movies coming together on the same day is not a problem as long as they don't eat into each other's business by catering to the same audience. So, had Satyameva Jayate 2 been releasing with a 2, I wouldn't mind it because these two films would complement each other. Both cater to very different kinds of audience and cinema halls would be able to offer something for every kind of a movie-goer. But something like Antim coming with Satyameva Jayate 2, I don't think is the greatest idea because both would eat into each other's business and compete for the same exact audience."

