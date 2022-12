It has been years but Anu Aggarwal will be the original Aashiqui girl for many. The model turned actress who was away from the media and films for almost two decades is still loved for the cult love story that reminds many of us of the glorious '90s. Anu Aggarwal says she is keen to make a comeback on screen and it is mainly for her fans who been so loyal and loving all through. She tells Bollywood Life that good news about a project can come any time. Anu Aggarwal says, "The good news can come any time. If you see my graph I have always been selective about the kind of roles and films I take up. I cannot change myself in that aspect." She says she is literally grateful to those who want to see her back on screen. "It is so refreshing and welcoming. I feel it is great motivation to start anything. I will do my best," says the actress. Also Read - Nora Fatehi-Urvashi Rautela to Shilpa Shetty-Tamannaah Bhatia: Bollywood actresses who were spotted wearing same outfits

We have heard that Bhushan Kumar has roped in Kartik Aaryan for Aashiqui 3. The rest of the cast is yet to be finalised. When we asked her if she would like to be a part of the new film, she instantly said with a laugh, "I would love it. Of course, it is Aashiqui and I am the original." But she says that nothing is final so far. The actress tells us, "I will only announce when things are final. Camera is my first love. When I am in front of the camera, I feel I am not judged at all. I feel I can show my feelings openly."

Way back in 1994, Anu Aggarwal did a film The Cloud Door with Mani Kaul. The movie was deemed unsuitable for Indian audiences due to its bold content. Given the whole controversy around Pathaan and the Besharam Rang of Deepika Padukone's Bhagwa swimsuit, there is a section that feels society has regressed more than ever. We asked the actress for her opinion. While she did not speak on the whole Besharam Rang fiasco, she said, "It is important to understand the mentality. In some ways, society has regressed but exposure is a lot more. Today, social media has given people a voice. Back in the 1990s people could not speak due to lack of media. And there is always a small minority that gets affected by things."

The actress says she is very clear in her mind that art has nothing to do with the dress you are wear. "When you are modelling in Paris no one understands concepts like a revealing dress. You wear whatever a designer gives you. In my personal training, I modelled before joining the film industry," she states. Anu Aggarwal says she had been an actor since young. She says she might not do certain things but if a role calls for it, she did do it to perfection. Anu Aggarwal played a vamp in Khal Naaikaa (1993) and even got nominated for her spine-chilling performance. "At that time, Anu is not there any more. Even spiritually speaking inhibitions do not lead to self-realisation. I can separate myself from a character."

The actress further says that The Cloud Door was a German production and had a tie up with the Cannes Film Festival. It was made for the fest. "It released in 4o nations and got rave reviews. It was a different genre. I do not know how people did react if it was an Indian movie. It was not a desi production. If it was an Indian film I do not know how would I feel about it in the first place," she says.