Anubhav Sinha explains how he made Advik Jaiswal act in Assi: 'We did not tell him...'

Assi will be released in theatres worldwide on February 20, 2026. Taapsee Pannu will be playing the lead role in the film along with several other stars including child artist Advik Jaiswal.

Assi is in the news for many reasons these days, but the most attention has been drawn by the performance of child actor Advik Jaiswal. His role in the film, though small, leaves a deep impact on the story. Advik's performance gives a glimpse into the world of children, which they grow up watching and feeling silently around them. Through them, the film questions the responsibility, the environment and the realities of society, that too without any heavy dialogue or show.

All about Advik Jaiswal’s character in Assi

The biggest advantage of Advik Jaiswal is his natural screen presence. He has not played his character in a dramatic way, but with complete simplicity. Amidst the serious and emotional story of the film, a child's perspective touches the heart of the audience. His character brings to the fore questions that are often ignored by grown-ups. That innocence and sincerity adds more depth to the film.

All about Assi

Assi has created a huge buzz even before its theatrical release. The initial reviews that came out after the special premiere screenings have been quite positive. Critics and the media have praised the film's story, emotional impact and powerful presentation. The decision to show the film to the audience and the press before the release shows the confidence of the makers, and this move seems to be proving beneficial for the film.

What did Assi’s director say about child actors?

The film's director Anubhav Sinha also opened up on the experience of working with the child actor. He said that the story was not fully explained to Advik, but he was given the understanding of the scene in simple and imaginative ways. He said, “Of course we didn’t tell him the story implicitly. He knew she got robbed and hit. Thankfully he is a blessed kid who understands beautifully what is expected of him. Most of the briefs to him were euphemised fiction to get him to do what was needed in the moment. Also kids are having fun on a movie set. They want to do their shot and go back to whatever they were doing between shots. Thankfully they are not living the character.”

Assi cast

Taapsee Pannu will be playing the lead role in the film. The film also stars Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Apart from this, the special presence of Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa makes the film even stronger. Presented by T-Series, the film will be released in theatres worldwide on February 20, 2026.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more