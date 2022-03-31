Anupam Kher dedicates The Kashmir Files to his father Pushkar Nath; recalls, 'He longed to go back to Kashmir but...'

in his recent post revealed that he played his father Pushkar Nath in the fresh Kashmir Files. The film has touched millions of hearts that are based on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits. And now the ace actor has the film to his late father Pushkar Nath. Sharing his last picture with his father, Anupam Kher took to his Twitter and wrote, " My last pic with my father #PushkarNath Ji. The simplest soul on earth. Touched everyone’s life with his kindness. An ordinary man. But an extraordinary father. He longed to go to Kashmir but couldn’t! My performance in #TheKashmirFiles is dedicated to him. #KashmiriHindu". Also Read - Urvashi Rautela opened up Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher and movie The Kashmir Files; Watch Video

Anupam Kher's film has touched the 250 crore mark at the box office. When he film had entered 200 crore club, Anupam penned down an emotional post and mentioned how he played this father in the film and it was the proudest moment for him at at the age of 67 as he has entered the 200 crore club.

" From # to #TheKashmirFiles; Once upon a time, there was a #KashmiriPandit boy called #Bittu. His father was a clerk whose name was #PushkarNath. Bittu worked very hard and became an actor called #AnupamKher. He continued to work hard and in 38 years did #522 films. Then came along a film called #TheKashmirFiles about the genocide of #KashmiriPandits. He was given the lead role in it. He gave this film his blood and soul and decided to name the character #PushkarNath as a tribute to his father and lakhs of other #Kashmiris who were the victims of the horrible & senseless violence of terrorists. The pain, truth and tragedy of victims connected with the world. People made it their own tragedy all over the world. Bittu's film is a roaring success today. From a clerk's son to the member of the #200Crore club at 67 is what dreams are made of. "