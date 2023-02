The Kashmir Films is one of the critically acclaimed films released last year. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri the film was highly criticized and made ample news. Recently, Prakash Raj has called The Kashmir Files a nonsense film. Days after the comment Anupam Kher, who played a lead role in the movie, gave a strong response to Prakash Raj. The actor addressed the nonsense film comment stating that people have to live life with help of lies. Also Read - The Vaccine War: Pallavi Joshi gets injured on sets; The Kashmir Files actress hit by a vehicle that went 'out of control'

Ever since the film was released it has remained in controversies for its plot. The film highlights the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Hindus. The film depicts the lives of Kashmiri Pandits and the struggles they have been through in their own city. The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar among others to play the lead characters.

Reacting to Prakash Raj comment, Anupam Kher told Navbharat Times "Apni apni aukat ki baat karte hain log." According to him, people talk according to their status. He further mentioned, some people have to lie all their lives, while others speak the truth. Talking about himself Kher further said he is one of those who has spoken the truth, throughout his life. concluded saying those who want to live by lying, it's their wish.

Earlier, Prakash Raj claimed that The Kashmir Files is a 'propaganda film'. The actor had said The Kashmir Files is one of the nonsense films during an event in Kerala. He called the producer shameless and said the International jury spit on them. Taking about director who was eying on the Oscars the actor said he will not get a Bhaskar. further added because there is a sensitive media out there you can do a propaganda film. According to his sources, the makers have invested ₹2000 crore only to make films like this but you can’t fool people all the time.

Several films made it to the list of movies eligible for the 95th annual Academy Awards and The Kashmir Files was also included. However, later the film was snubbed.