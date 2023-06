has made a powerful comeback with her performance in the show Anupamaa. The plot revolves around a homemaker, who decides to live life on her own terms when her family takes her for granted. Contrary to her character in the show, Rupali in real life is happily married to her loving and supportive husband, Ashwin K Verma. The couple is also blessed with a son, Rudransh. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj wants Anupamaa back in his life but will she choose her carrer over Anuj's love?

Rupali Ganguly speaks on her “guilt”

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rupali shared how every day she goes to work with "guilt" for leaving his son at home. She lamented not being able to spend quality time with Rudransh. But at the same time, the actress said that she feels "blessed" for having a supportive husband who stays back at home with their kid.

Speaking with pride about how Ashwin has successfully broken the stereotyped patriarchal mindset, Rupali said, " He's proved… It is not always the husband who has to go out and work and run after his dreams."

Rupali Ganguly heaps praise on husband

Rupali further added that society is still occupied with the preconceived notion of a husband going to work and earning money while the wife acts as a catalyst for making her husband’s dreams come true by staying at home.

“He (Ashwin) has broken that typical mindset despite being so successful. He has chosen to be at home and take care of our child,” revealed Rupali. The Anupamaa fame concluded that her husband respects her talent, and love for acting. He even urges Rupali to showcase it to the world. Rupali also expressed her gratitude toward her “rockstar” husband for encouraging her to go back to work when their son was just 6.5 years old. “Without him, I'm nothing,” she said.

Rupali Ganguly expressed gratitude for Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly tied the know with Ashwin on February 6, 2013. The pair welcomed their son Rudransh on August 25, 2015. Post giving birth to her son, Rupali took a sabbatical from acting, only to come back stronger on the small screen with Anupamaa. In the HT interview, Rupali expressed her gratitude toward the Almighty, Anupamaa director Rajan Shahi, and Star Plus for allowing her to make a comeback on television at a much later stage in life.