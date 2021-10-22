Fans are loving the twists and turns on shows like Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie. Here is a lowdown of the spoilers of the day... Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more — You cannot miss the most exciting twists in tonight's episodes of top TV shows

Anupamaa

In the coming episode of Anupamaa, we will see that Baa (Alpana Buch) humiliates Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) for dancing together at dandiya. Hearing that, Anuj will say that today it is a day when Ravaan Dahan is done and he will end the evil of their backward outlook. He will say that a man and woman can be just friends. When Baa sees him returning, she remembers Bapuji's words on the same. We have to see if Anupamaa and Anuj come closer after this dandiya episode. Also Read - Anupamaa, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: Check out DHAMAKEDAAR spoilers from tonight's episode of TOP TV shows

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

We will see that Ashwini orders that Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) will stay in separate rooms. She does it on the advice of the shrink who says that Sai needs time and personal space to understand her feelings. When Sai comes home, we will Bhavani making special dishes for Sai. Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) spews venom but no one is interested in her. Also Read - #BLBestof6: Rupali Ganguly, Shivangi Joshi, Erica Fernandes and more – vote for the BEST TV ACTRESS in the first half of 2021

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the next episode we will see that Sheela meets Aarohi. Seeing this, Manish is furious as he does not want them to have any contact with those cheap people. In the episode, we saw that Aarohi is already jealous of Akshara. She tells Sirat that Akshu is buttering her up as she is not her real mumma. Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) is upset seeing this.

Imlie

We will see in Imlie, that Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh) tells Imlie not to tell Rupali bad things about Pranav. She says that Pranav is a habitual offender. Malini says even Imlie snatched away her husband Adi (Gashmeer Mahajani) from her but she forgave him. She blasts her double standards.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

In the next episode, Ram (Nakuul Mehta) will ask Priya (Disha Parmar) if she knew about Sid and Shivi. Priya says yes. Both of them go to meet Shashi. Priya says that she is sure that he is her prince.