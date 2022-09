Anupamaa- Toshu, Vanraj, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin-Virat and more: Meet the most hated husbands of Top TV shows Shows like Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and others are keeping audiences hooked to the screens. But these TV show husbands are receiving negative comments. Read why!