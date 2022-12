Anupamaa fans never have a dull moment. The show is ruling the TRP charts for ages now. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's chemistry is loved by all. They play Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia and together they are known as MaAn. They are the strongest pillar of strength for each other and no matter what Anuj and Anu will stay together. So it is heartbreaking to see them fighting. In the latest episode, Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia had an argument over she giving the Shah parivaar too much importance. This has left their fans crying. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin jodi Ayesha-Neil, YRKKH duo Harshad-Pranali and more onscreen TV couples who hit popularity jackpot in their first pairing

MaAn fans react to Anu and Anuj's fight

On Twitter, MaAn fans are expressing disappointment but they are also happy that this argument took place between and . Many feel that it is important for Anupamaa to know that she needs to set some boundaries when it comes to Shah parivaar. She is a Kapadia now and she should be focusing on her family. The promo shows them hugging and it seems that they have patched up after the argument. Their hug, their attachment is making MaAn fans falls for them. Also Read - Anupamaa MAJOR twist: Anuj loses his trust in Anu; Pakhi CONFESSES to a big lie and more

Check out Anupamaa fans' tweets below:

Sadist me Loved the argument between #MaAn today, it was extemely important to talk it out! #Anupamaa is unable to tolerate anyone speaking ill about #AnujKapadia n vice-versa which Anu has to understand that Anuj cannot just stand aside n watch her kids n ex humiliate her! pic.twitter.com/kuyA8Liwo6 — Edangel (@AngelinaEdangel) December 13, 2022

From the precap it looks like the fight has ended just like that. Could be because #MaAn have crazy fan following and no one wants to see them fight with eo. Or….this could be the beginning of something bigger, something more intense. #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/ijrPmEl8qj — MA (@Mus1294) December 13, 2022

Loved Loved loved Loved today's MaAn scene.

Yaar these 2 r making us cry buckets ??

Anuj's every single point was ?? right. Precap - As Anuj said there need to be a Line of control. I just hope Anu agrees to it and makes boundaries ???

#Anupamaa #MaAn #Anujkapadia — yuvanaa (@yuvanaa9) December 13, 2022

Anuj has now asked Anupamaa to draw a line. Will she be able to do it? Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Tina Datta eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, fans accuse Divya Agarwal of cheating and more