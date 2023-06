Anupamaa show has kept everyone hooked. Since the beginning, fans have been in love with Rajan Shahi's show that has Rupali Ganguly playing the leading role. The show was all about women empowerment and more. The latest track of Anupamaa has Anu taking charge of her own life and deciding to travel to America to live her dream. But of course, she faces hurdles. Anuj Kapadia is stuck with Maya and even though Anu wants to move forward, there's something holding her back. In a recent episode, we see that Maya creates a ruckus in front of the media and asks Anu to leave Anuj forever. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Maya's truth will come to the fore; but is it too late for Anuj to get Anupamaa back?

In anger, Maya tells Anupamaa that she can do whatever she wants in her life but she should stop following Anuj Kapadia. At one point she even said that Anupamaa can die if she wants. All of this happens after aka Anupamaa gives an electrifying dance performance and in front of Anuj Kapadia. The entire episode has left MaAn fans upset. Many are saying that they are fed up with Anuj Kapadia always being silent and not taking a stand against Maya. Fans are asking Anuj Kapadia to stop meating Anupamaa and trying to hold her back. Also Read - TOP TV News RECAP: Rubina Dilaik gets into accident, Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 update and more

Check out fans' tweets below:

The kind of damage Anuj is doing to Anu/their relationship is beyond repair. So how is dkp going to mend this?#Anupamaa — Sally? (@Saloni_K_) June 17, 2023

That itself shows how shameless he is n that he has no realization of the damage he has done to #Anupamaa ??? Anu isn't even coming behind him n he is behind her despite claiming he can't leave M ?? kuchh bhi sharam nhi aati ise Anu ke samne jaane pe ? ? — Princess82 (@Manisha_stan_RG) June 17, 2023

Exactly ? n here he is lifting the woman he claims to hate ? n staying mute wen the same women wished death for #Anupamaa whom he claims to love?? I don't see any love 4 Anu in anything he does he is just a shameless man living with another woman rn ?? — Princess82 (@Manisha_stan_RG) June 17, 2023

I'm sorry but Anuj is so worse than Anupama in this relationship now. Maya is literally verbally abusing Anu and he didn't say anything. Plus Anu wanted to khs when Anuj left and man didn't do anything for her but blame her in this entire sequence. #Anupamaa — nirvana (@nirv_ana08) June 17, 2023

Well, in the complete episode, Anuj drags Maya out of the event and yells at her when they are in the car. As they reach home, Maya falls unconsious. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Will Malti Devi fix everything between Anuj and Anupamaa before leaving for America?