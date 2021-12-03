Anupamaa

We will see that Baa and Bapuji's functions happen. Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) will remind Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) that how she was an outsider when the 25th marriage anniversary of Anupamaa-Vanraj happened. Now, it is Anupamaa who is an outsider in the relationship. Also Read - Kashmera Shah goes the Salma Hayek way, poses in a swimsuit as she turns 50

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

On the show we will see that Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) have a dialogue. Sai asks Pakhi why she enters Virat's (Neil Bhatt) room in his absence. Pakhi reminds Sai how Virat broke her trust and got married to Sai. This leaves Sai confused. Pakhi says that Virat will soon bring a new woman in his life. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shivangi Joshi gets support as Anandi, Anupamaa-Anuj rule hearts with their sizzling HOT chemistry, Neha Bhasin SLAMS Devoleena and more

Udaariyaan

In Udaariyaan, Jasmin (Isha Malviya) comes back to her home after Fateh (Ankit Gupta) reveals that the whole marriage was a sham. Rupy looks on as Jasmin cries endlessly. Fateh falls down and sees Tejo. It seems Fateh will keep the break-up hidden as he does not wish to hurt Tejo and Angad Mann's relationship any more. Also Read - Anupamaa BIG TWIST: MaAn at risk; Anu will confess feelings to Anuj; new person to play havoc on their relationship

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see that Harsh decides to use every method to clear Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) from the molestation charges. He decides to take the help of Akshara. Abhimanyu says we will not involve Akshara in this matter.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

We will see Swara asking Kusum if Gehna found out that they won a round by stealong money. Kusum says their plan is foolproof. Gehna and Anant make a master plan to expose them after hearing the conversation.