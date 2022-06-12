Filmmaker has opened up about the scariest phase of his life when he was told by the doctors that he had just two weeks to live after getting diagnosed with blood cancer in 2004. Since he needed money for his treatment, the filmmaker went back to television and even started filming for Gangster while he was going for chemotherapy. Also Read - IIFA 2022 Winners List: Vicky Kaushal, Pankaj Tripathi, Kriti Sanon and more celebs win prestigious awards

Back then, the director was admitted to Lilavati Hospital. It all started when he started getting big blisters in his mouth. He kept it ignoring despite being asked by doctors to have a thorough check-up. When he was his parents' face, he felt something was wrong. "I felt fine except for some headache and weakness. I even sneaked out of my hospital room for a beer with and others. But my condition started deteriorating rapidly as no medicine was helping," he said in the latest episode of Unfiltered By Samdish.

He revealed that his parents had stopped meeting him because they couldn't see his face. "My internal organs were bleeding buckets. People kept coming to donate blood," he added. When came to meet him, he was shaking when he put his hand on his forehead. "My face was bloated. I was unable to catch my breath. That feeling of suffocation made me get a reality check of my bad condition. Also the way people were panicking around me as no line of treatment was working," he said.

During this time, Basu's wife Tani was pregnant with their first child. She didn't know about his condition. When she learned it from news channels, she shifted him to Tata Memorial Hospital where he started recuperating. "As soon as I reached Tata Hospital, I was put on ventilator. In fact I wasn't able to get a bed there. It was who got me one. I feel blessed to be a part of the film industry, that I immediately got a bed and treatment. A common man would have struggled. Whoever knew me from television was doing everything they could, sending messages, asking for blood to save me. I don't even know who all donated blood and platelets for me, whose blood is running in my veins today," he said.