Filmmaker never minces his words when it comes making honest statements. He has the courage to call spade a spade. While the filmmaker has talked about why Bollywood is failing while south films are minting money at the box office, he has now called the most honest mainstream filmmaker who has mastered his genre.

Talking about how mainstream cinema is going through a bad phase, Anurag complimented Rohit Shetty for bringing his own originality to the plate and making his own kind of cinema that connets well with the audience.

"I find the mainstream movies today very bad, quality-wise. I think somewhere the only person you see is his own self and honesty is actually in Rohit Shetty, which is why you enjoy him. Because the rest others in the mainstream are just trying to copy what works, they’re trying to be somebody else," Anurag was quoted as saying by Galatta Plus.

The filmmaker further lauded Rohit saying that the director has realised that he is good at action and has focused on making his craft better. He added he will argue with Rohit over his sensibility, over his politics and other things but he is as mainstream as Hindi cinema can get. He said that last was and called him an auteur, adding that Dhawan and were a remarkable team.

A few months ago, Anurag had targetted while talking about the reason of YRF's back-to-back failure. He alleged that Aditya tries to dictate filmmakers working for him and advised him to not control everything, hire good people and let them make their film.