Film director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise spelled wonder at the theatres upon its release. Not only did both films mint crores at the box office but they also took Prabhas to overnight fame. Even today, Baahubali's fandom can be heard echoing across the globe. And filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is busy screening his film Kennedy across various film festivals was one of the lucky individuals to witness the Baahubali craze among the masses in the foreign lands. Anurag Kashyap recently jetted off to Switzerland for the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival, where he was left awestruck at the love people harbour for Baahubali.

Anurag Kashyap lauds SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise

Anurag Kashyap recently dropped a streak of videos on Instagram, recording the reaction of the audience at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival, just before the screening of Baahubali. The filmmaker observed that whenever there was an ad display before the start of the film, one of the spectators would start screaming 'Baahubali' which would soon be echoed by the others present, quite promptly. Anurag further added that he was surprised to see that it has become a ritual that occurs in almost every screening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

Baahubali screening at Switzerland film festival

Sharing the visual clips on the social media platform, Anurag Kashyap wrote, "In Neuchatel at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival, their all-time favourite film is SS Rajamouli's Baahubali… at every single screening, at all cinemas, before the film during the play of the ads, someone in the crowd always screams Baaaahubaaali and the rest of the crowd follows. The first time I thought it was a one-off and then it happened the second time. After this, I recorded the crowd screaming Baahubali at all screenings I went to."

SS Rajamouli’s global fan following

The head supervisor of the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival also told Anurag Kashyap that if SS Rajamouli was ever to arrive at the film festival, the masses would surely “die of ecstasy.” “He is a true rock star at genre/fantastic festivals. Here is to you SSR,” concluded Anurag Kashyap in his post.

About Kennedy

Speaking of Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy, the neo-noir thriller revolves around an ex-cop who is presumed dead, but secretly operates missions for redemption and to fight against the corrupt system. Kennedy stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in lead roles. The film also premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.