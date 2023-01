Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Sadly, he passed away in the year 2020. The young actor was reportedly found hanging in his apartment in Bandra. His sudden demise came as a shock to many. In a recent interview, Gangs of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap spoke about an incident that involved Sushant Singh Rajput. The filmmaker mentioned that he gets pangs of guilt because he refused to talk to the actor when he tried to reach him a few weeks before his demise. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: Sara Ali Khan celebrates Kedarnath star's birthday with NGO kids and it'll leave you teary-eyed [Watch]

Anurag Kashyap gets candid about his tiff with Abhay Deol and Sushant Singh Rajput

In an interview with Showsha, spoke about this incident and mentioned that someone on behalf of Sushant Singh Rajput tried to reach out to him three weeks before the actor's death. However, he refused to talk to the actor stated that in the past, ghosted him for big films. Anurag Kashyap revealed this all while talking about . The filmmaker had spoken about Abhay Deol in the past and did not have many good things to say about him. They worked together on Dev D. So in an interview with Showsha, Anurag Kashyap revealed that after the Sushant Singh Rajput incident, he tried to reach out to Abhay Deol and apologise to him as someone told him that he was upset about with him. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty shares some candid unseen pictures remembering the late star; faces backlash

Anurag Kashyap was quoted saying he has realised that he does not need to say everything. He added, "For example, that whole spat between me and Abhay. Somebody was doing an article about why a very good actor like Abhay is no longer in the movies, and I spoke about my experiences, something that happened 13 years ago. I didn’t need to say it publicly." Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's dog Fudge dies just days before actor's birth anniversary; sister Priyanka Singh says, 'Will follow soon'

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, Anurag Kashyap further added, "And the day the unfortunate incident happened of SSR, I felt so bad. Three weeks prior to that somebody was trying to reach out because he wanted to talk, and I was like, ‘No, he ghosted me, I don’t want to talk’. You get pangs of guilt. So, I tried to reach out to Abhay and I apologised to him, because somebody had told me that he was upset about me speaking publicly about him."

Anurag Kashyap further mentioned that he was quite reactive and he would say things out of anger. He mentioned that sickness made him realise a lot of things.