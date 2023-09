Following the roaring success of Bollywood films Gadar 2 and OMG 2, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap praised the makers of the films for their responsible filmmaking. Both the films received positive feedback from the audiences and critics alike and gave the Indian box office a much needed boost. Anurag’s remarks come just days after veteran actor Naserruddin Shah slammed the makers of Gadar 2 and called the film’s success ‘disturbing’. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap reveals why he doesn't make films with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and other big stars, blames it on their fans

Anurag Kashyap credits OMG 2 and Gadar 2 makers for responsible filmmaking

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead role is currently one of the highest grossing Indian films of the year, while Akshay Kumar-led OMG 2 won over the audiences and went on to collect over Rs 100 crore worldwide. Speaking about the success of the films, Anurag Kashyap said that he is glad the makers of OMG 2 and Gadar 2 did not make any propaganda films. Also Read - Gadar 2: Anurag Kashyap praises makers of the Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer; calls it 'responsible mainstream filmmaking'

“The biggest thing today I'd say is that the biggest films in cinema halls today, Gadar 2 and OMG 2, their filmmakers could've gauged the nation's mood and turned them into propaganda and counter-propaganda films,” the filmmaker said in an interview with Bollywood Bubble. Also Read - Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Palak Tiwari sizzles in a saree with strappy, embellished blouse; Ibrahim Ali Khan marks attendance [VIEW PICS]

He further added, “They're responsible filmmaking within the ambit of mainstream. There was no unnecessary noise, no voice raised, no unnecessary controversy. They were good films for the audiences they were made for. The filmmaker didn't unleash the opportunist within.”

What Naseeruddin Shah said about Gadar 2

While Gadar 2 created history at the Indian box office by becoming the fastest Hindi film to cross the Rs 500 crore mark in India, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah slammed the makers of films including Gadar 2, The Kerala Story and Kashmir Files for being ‘jingoist’. The actor said that it's disturbing that these films become such huge successes while other filmmakers including Hansal Mehta fail to succeed at the box office.

Gadar 2 box office

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is currently the second highest grossing Hindi film of all time. The film has collected over Rs 600 crore at the worldwide box office.