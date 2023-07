Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is winning hearts all over. Karan Johar directed new movie stars Alia Bhatt as Rani and Ranveer Singh as Rocky with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and more in key roles. The opening day of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani saw decent business and it's growing. A lot of celebrities have already praised the movie and now, Anurag Kashyap has also joined the list. He has penned a lengthy note expressing his thoughts on the new movie. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt film smashes records overseas, beats Adipurush and South biggies

Anurag Kashyap hails Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram handle and shared a poster of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with a lengthy appreciation post. He called the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt movie, the best by Karan Johar, so far. The filmmaker praised Karan saying that he did not leave his world and neither did he hold back any punches. He shares that he watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani twice and he has been asking people to watch it again too. Anurag praised the writing and performances of Ranveer and Alia, saying that they both are in top form and praised their chemistry calling it sparkling. His post is going viral in entertainment news. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Dharmendra opens up on fan reactions to his onscreen kiss with Shabana Azmi; says 'The last time I...'

Anurag Kashyap shares detailed review of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Anurag Kashyap enjoyed the dialogues of the Hindi mainstream movie after a long time. He praised the writers, Ishita Moitra and Gogo Roy for the same. However, his favourite parts were the 'unrequited love story' between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi and the 'patriarchal villany' of Jaya Bachchan. He praised Tota Roy Choudhary and Churni Ganguly for their performances Rani's parents and also Aamir Bashir who played Ranveer's father in the movie. Anurag did not know the names of Ranveer's mom and sister and he apologised for the same. Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand played Ranveer's mom and sister in the movie. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar for wasting Rs 250 crores on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; gives THIS advice to Ranveer Singh

Trending Now

Highlights of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani by Anurag Kashyap

Anurag loved the Dola Re Dola song by Tota Roy Choudhary and Ranveer Singh and the cancel culture monologue by Ranveer and even Alia's outburst after Dhindora Baje Re. "Thoroughly entertained and laughed and cried and believe it or not .. saw it twice .. the mainstream Hindi film I’ve been missing for so long," he writes further.

Check out Anurag Kashyap's post on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

Meanwhile, Anurag is gearing up for Kenndy with Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat.