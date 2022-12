Anurag Kashyap is one of the most celebrated filmmakers who is known for unique story-telling and subjects. He recently opened up on the massive success of South Indian Films and the poor performances of Bollywood films. The filmmaker mentioned how Kantara and Pushpa have been getting worldwide acclaim and how RRR has become what it has become while Bollywood is struggling to get good box office results. The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri had reacted to a tweet wherein Anurag was quoted saying that films like Pushpa and Kantara have destroyed Bollywood. And now, Anurag has reacted to the tweet. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan to Kangana Ranaut: Stars who had a very traumatic childhood; read chilling experiences

Anurag Kashyap REACTS to Vivek Agnihotri's tweet

Anurag Kashyap's quote and interview is going viral in Entertainment News. Vivek Agnihotri came across an article which stated Anuraj Kashyap saying "Films like Kantara and Pushpa are destroying the industry." Vivek shared the picture of the headline and he tweeted out saying, "I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood's one & only Milord." It seems Vivek Agnihotri was not in the know of the context of the same. A lot of netizens responded to him about Kashyap being misquoted.

And now, Anurag Kashyap himself has reacted to Vivek Agnihotri's tweet. He said that it is not the filmmaker's fault since his film's research and his research on his tweet and quote are, taking a jibe, apparently. "Aapka aur aapki media ka bhi same haal hai. Koi nahin next time thoda serious research kar lena," he said, which when translated says he can next time try researching a little more. Check out Anurag Kashyap's reaction to Vivek Agnihotri's tweet here:

For those not in the know, Anurag Kashyap was slamming the remake culture of Bollywood while giving examples of Kantara and Pushpa which are deeply rooted in the culture. He even talked about how the South Korean Entertainment industry is booming because of their stories being based on their roots. He listed the success of BTS, Squid Games and more for example while adding that people are showing interest in the culture.