Anurag Kashyap is one of the most outspoken filmmakers in the industry, he shares his point of view and personal details without any fear of judgment. Anurag who has a daughter Aaliyah Kashyap from his first wife Arti Bajaj revealed in his latest interaction that how he has to visit a child psychologist to have an improved relationship with his daughter. Aaliyah is married and is happily settled and Anurag did everything possible to make her wedding a memorable one as a father.

Revealing he went to a child psychologist to have an improved relationship with his daughter Aaliyah, Anurag said," I went to a child psychologist because I wanted to improve my relationship with my daughter. We didn't fight, but we were trying to understand each other better. They told me that the world has changed. They explained to me very simply, asked me what I think millennials, gen Z, gen X actually are… Whoever is born after 9/11 (World Trade Centre terror attacks in USA), they have always seen security at the airport, but those who were born in the 1970s would remember that they used to be able to walk up to the plane. How do you explain that to those who were born after 9/11? They'll not believe it! Calling on the landline… If I tell my daughter that when I was young, I had to get on to a line to call her mother, she won't understand that.". Anurag said this at an event in Kolkata.

Talking about his relationship with daughter Aaliyah today, he said," It is very difficult and very easy. I have not spent as much time with my daughter as I should have, because at the time, my entire focus was on cinema. I was very passionate. The more you grow in life, you realise that the most valuable thing is to spend time with family, keep your good friends close, learn to be happy. And I have reached that point in life… Today when my daughter works on the internet, I don't understand what she's doing.".

Anurag is happily single today as his scorn marriage with actress Kalki Koechlin didn't last for a year and they parted ways in 2015.