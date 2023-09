Despite the recent lacklustre performance of his films at the box office, Anurag Kashyap remains a highly influential filmmaker in contemporary Indian cinema. His unique style and support for emerging talents have left a significant mark on the industry. However, Kashyap's struggles with box office success are no secret, and he has openly addressed this issue. Also Read - Gadar 2: Anurag Kashyap praises makers of the Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer; calls it 'responsible mainstream filmmaking'

Why has Anurag Kashyap never made films with big stars?

Recently, he explained why he never attempted to make films with big stars like Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan. During a conversation with Puja Talwar, he revealed that he came to Bollywood to make films. There was a time when he succumbed to the habit of chasing stars. He reveals that everybody was telling him, If you are doing this much without stars, imagine what you will do with stars.' That's when the tide turns the other way and the slide starts.

Have to make their fans happy: Anurag Kashyap about big stars



Kashyap emphasized that working with stars brings certain expectations, and filmmakers must adhere to their image and cater to their fanbase. He admitted, "I don't know how to do that. If you don't cater to their fanbase while working with a star, they will cancel you. And my film did get cancelled because I was making my own movie. I am not catering to anybody's friends or fanbase."

Fans in India worship their favourite hero: Anurag Kashyap

He also highlighted that in India, fans can be extremely passionate, to the point of fanaticism. This level of hero worship doesn't exist to the same extent in other countries, providing more creative freedom to filmmakers and actors. Kashyap believes that stars will remain influential even in the era of OTT platforms. He mentioned that OTT platforms have created opportunities for OTT stars and levelled the playing field, allowing talented actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui to lead films.

Anurag says Kabir Khan was attacked when Tubelight failed

Regarding big stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Kashyap noted that they can't ignore their fanbase, even when they experiment with different roles. Their fans' reactions can be strong, as seen when Salman Khan's fans criticized director Kabir Khan after the film Tubelight.