Anurag Kashyap REVEALS why he hasn't married 20 year younger girlfriend Shubhra Shetty, says 'I became slightly conscious'

Read further to know what Anurag Kashyap said when he recently opened up about his decade-long relationship with Shubhra Shetty, revealing why the couple has chosen not to marry despite being together for years.

Anurag Kashyap and Shubhra Shetty have been together for almost ten years now, but marriage just isn’t on their radar. In a recent interview, Anurag got pretty honest about why they’re skipping the whole wedding thing. He also talked about their 20-year age gap, their insecurities, and just how close they’ve grown over the years. People love to talk about the age difference between Anurag and Shubhra. It’s been the subject of plenty of headlines but despite the gossip and criticism, the two have just kept moving forward together.

Anurag Kashyap Says Shubhra Shetty Doesn’t Believe In Marriage

When Janice Sequeira asked him if marriage was ever in their plans, Anurag said Shubhra doesn’t believe in marriage and he’s fine with that. He doesn’t need a wedding to prove anything about their relationship. For him, what they share matters more than any ring or ceremony.

Anurag also opened up about something new he noticed in himself after falling in love, he’s become afraid to lose the people he’s close to. It’s not something that crossed his mind before, but now, he wants to stay healthy and be there for the ones he loves. Finding Shubhra made him realize he has something (and someone) he truly wants to hold on to.

Anurag Gets Candid About His Relationship

Things got a bit emotional when Shubhra looked back on the early days of their relationship. She talked about how falling in love was something she’d always wanted to experience, and you could tell Anurag was moved by her words. He even admitted that, before meeting Shubhra, he’d never been afraid of dying but being with her changed that.

Anurag Kashyap Gets Emotional While Talking About Shubhra

Anurag admits there were times he felt awkward or self-conscious, especially as Shubhra still looks so young and he’s grown older. At first, he tried to ignore it, but over time, he became more aware. Even then, both of them have kept choosing each other, insecurities and all.

Anurag Kashyap’s Marriages And Relationship History

As for Anurag’s past, he was married twice before. His first marriage was to editor Aarti Bajaj, and they have a daughter, Aaliyah. That ended in 2009 after six years. He married actress Kalki Koechlin in 2011, but they separated after four years. After that, Anurag and Shubhra were first seen together in 2015, and he confirmed their relationship in 2018. Now, nearly ten years later, Anurag and Shubhra are still together. They share a deep connection one that, for them, doesn’t need a marriage certificate.

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