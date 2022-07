Filmmaker is back doing what he does best, that is making his kind of cinema. His upcoming directorial Dobaaraa, in which he has reunited with , will soon open the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022. On the trailer launch of Dobaaraa, Anurag opened up about why Hindi films are failing at the box office one after another while some South films have tasted immense success. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Deepika Padukone's advice for her ex to John Abraham's love for his butt; a look at the most controversial celeb quotes on Karan Johar's show

Citing one of the reasons behind the struggling Hindi film industry, Anurag said that Hindi films nowadays are not rooted as filmmakers are trying to impress by stepping outside their genre, which doesn't resonate with the larger audience.

He added that Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam films are rooted in their culture when you see it, whether it is mainstream or non-mainstream culture. But that's not the case with Hindi films. He said that the Hindi film industry are now having filmmakers who can't even speak Hindi and it reflects in their movies. "People who speak English are making Hindi films," he said.

However, Anurag is certain that when mainstream filmmakers will make their kind of films, they will surely work. He cited an example of 's Gangubai Kathiawadi and 's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which are the only two films that became a hit post pandemic. "Other filmmakers are attempting to make those films which they don't usually, they're trying to impress, changing genres. The moment we go rooted, our films will work," he added.

Dobaaraa will be the opening night film at IFFM 2022, for which both Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu will be travelling to Melbourne. The film, a Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish movie Mirage, follows the story of a woman (played by Taapsee). It shows how her character gets the opportunity to save the life of a 12-year old boy who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm which happened 25 years ago, by getting connected through the television set during a similar storm in the present.