Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is well-known for speaking his mind, recently slammed the patriarchal system that exists in Bollywood. In an interview, the filmmaker said that old filmmakers in the industry think that they have a sense of ownership over people and want to take charge of what they do in their lives. The filmmaker, who is gearing for the release of his next project Bebaak also spoke about his style of filmmaking and said that he does not want to make anyone his slave. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap opens up on weight gain, insecurities and mental health, recalls being fat shamed

Anurag Kashyap calls out ‘Zamindari’ of filmmakers in Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap recently highlighted the patriarchal system prevailing in Bollywood and used the word ‘zamindari’. Speaking to ETimes, The filmmaker said that people in the industry think that they have a sense of ownership over other people and want to own them. He also added that a lot of people have advised him to get into a contract with the new people he works with and also decide about the profit sharing beforehand. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap praises Gadar 2 and OMG 2 makers for responsible filmmaking, says ‘Glad they were not propaganda films’

Anurag said that it is not his style of working and he does not believe in making anyone his slave. The filmmaker added that he not only lets people go but also pushes them to go and do their own thing if they do not go themselves. Anurag also slammed old filmmakers in the industry and said that while new filmmakers believe in empowerment, the old ones believe in ownership over people. He added that they behave like, “I gave you a chance, don’t do this, don’t do that.” Also Read - Anurag Kashyap reveals why he doesn't make films with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and other big stars, blames it on their fans

Trending Now

Meanwhile, the filmmaker’s last release was Kennedy. Starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat in the lead roles, the film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 and received a standing ovation from the audiences. The filmmaker’s next project, Bebaak recently premiered as part of the JioCinema Film festival. Starring Vipin Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Sarah Hashmi in the lead roles, the film written and directed by Shazia Iqbal and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap.