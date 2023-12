Animal is raging at the box office. It has entered Rs 700 crore club worldwide in 10 days. Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer new movie has shocked everyone to the core due to its dark theme. There's a talk about toxicity and misogyny and debate around whether Animal should be celebrated so much. Anurag Kashyap, who worked with Ranbir Kapoor on Bombay Velvet has shared his thoughts on working with the Animal star again.

Follow BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel for the latest entertainment news updates. Also Read - Animal: Anurag Kashyap reacts to backlash received by Ranbir Kapoor film for being sexist and violent; 'Nobody has the right...'

Anurag Kashyap talks about working with Animal star Ranbir Kapoor

While talking to an online entertainment news portal, Anurag Kashyap who is yet to watch Animal was asked about working with Ranbir Kapoor again. Seeing all the hullabaloo around Animal, Anurag asks who wouldn't want to work with him. Ranbir has proved his mettle as an actor yet again with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. However, Anurag is a little sceptic. After the debacle of Bombay Velvet, it took a lot of time to accept the fate of the movie. He explains that he doesn't have a formula to make a blockbuster film. And whenever a star experiments, the filmmaker and the star, both get flak. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor: Bollywood celebrities who were allegedly slapped by Salman Khan

Anurag further discussed how fan clubs keep warring between themselves all the time and how when one doesn't cater to the fan clubs who see their star in a certain light, filmmaking becomes difficult. Kashyap honestly adds that he doesn't have the skill set to cater to every section of the audience. "Aur mere andar woh himmat nahi hai ki main itni gaali khayu uss aadmi k liye jiski itni badi fan following hai," he says adding what if he lets down. There's no definite answer about when a film can be a blockbuster. However, after so many years, Anurag claims he has realised that making a blockbuster film skill is not in his hands. The filmmaker promises to deliver what he says in his script within the range of budget but if it becomes a blockbuster it would be by chance. Also Read - Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif to Rajkummar Rao: Celebrities who took a dig at other stars in interviews

Trending Now

Check out this video of Animal star Bobby Deol here:

Anurag Kashyap says Animal has taught people feminism

In an interaction at the Kolkata International Film Festival, Anurag reacted to the hate and flak for Animal. People found the movie provocating. Reacting to the same, Anurag says more people were taught feminism because of Ranbir, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol starrer. He asks why people are scared of movies of a provocative nature. He says everyone is educated and learned so why are they afraid of someone who provokes them? Anurag feels being provoked is a good thing. He recalls making Ugly with the same intention, that is, people should not be able to sleep after watching the movie.