Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah FINALLY breaks silence on #MeToo allegations against her father

In 2020, an actress accused of forcing himself on her around the time of making . She later tweeted this on social media and we saw several celebs coming out in support of the Black Friday director. Now, director's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has opened about the #MeToo controversy on father and said that she was bothered though her father always tried to keep her away from all these things.

Talking to Zoom, Aaliyah said, "The #MeToo claims bothered me a lot. The hate doesn't get to me, it is the misrepresentation of his character that bothers me. People think he is a terrible man, but ask anyone close to me and they will say that he's the biggest softy teddy bear you'll ever meet." She added, "This is what gives me anxiety, and not really the hate. I know that whatever hate I get for him is just from people who don't have anything better to do with their lives. My dad also has been trying to make more of an effort to keep his things away from me because he doesn't want it to make my anxiety worse."

Apart from celebs, Anurag's first wife Aarti Bajaj also supported the filmmaker as she shared a long post, which reads,"First wife here?.. You are a rockstar @anuragkashyap10. Keep empowering women as you do and the safest place you create for all of them. I see it first hand with our daughter. There is no integrity left and the world is full of losers and no brains baying for blood of anyone who has a voice. If everybody spends that energy which they use in hating others constructively this world will be a better place .Cheapest stunt I have seen till now. First it made me angry then I laughed so hard as it cannot come more framed then this . I am sorry that you have to go through this .That's the level of them. You stay HIGH and keep using your voice. We love you."