Filmmaker 's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has been quite open about hush-hush topics such as sex, menstruation and relationships. She recently shared a YouTube video titled Girl Talk Pt 5 where she talked about being in a toxic relationship and revealed how she dealt with it.

Answering a fan question, Aaliyah said admitted that she has been in a toxic relationship and it got really hard when they were together for a while. "I have been in a toxic relationship and I am not going to lie about it, it's not the easiest thing to get out of especially if you have been together for a while. It gets a bit hard."

Revealing how she dealt with her toxic relationship, Aaliyah said that one should focus more oneself over the relationship, which impacts your overall mental health. "That's what you should do. You should put yourself first and if you are in a relationship that's clearly affecting your mental health, it's important to prioritise yourself," she recommended.

Previously, Aaliyah had answered a few fan questions and spoken about bleeding while having sex for the first time, boobs size, masturbation and a lot more. While she said that she personally didn't bleed while having sex for the first time, there are a few friends who have, which is super norrmal.

On the personal front, Aaliyah has been living the best time of her life with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. She keeps sharing lovey-dovey posts on social media wherein she is seen showering her beau with hugs, kisses and cuddles.