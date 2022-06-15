It looks like Aaliyah Kashyap and her boyfriend, Shane Gregoire, are likely to tie the knot sooner rather than later. After Anurag Kashyap’s daughter took to her official Instagram account earlier today, 15th June, to share a bunch of loved-up pictures, including one where Aaliyah Kashyap shares a passionate liplock with Shane Gregoire, it's the turn of Shane, to drop a huge bomb by hinting that the couple may soon enter into wedlock. Prior to that, Aaliyah Kashyap had written on Instagram: “The most amazing 2 years of my life with my best friend & soulmate happy anniversary my love, i love you forever.” Check out her post below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to go off-air, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans upset over domestic violence track and more

Aaliyah Kashyap's boyfriend Shane hints at their wedding

After Aaliyah Kashyap shared her lovey-dovey pics with Shane Gregoire, it was the turn of her boyfriend took to his official Instagram handle and share some pics of them along with a major hint that they might make their relationship official before law soon by tying the knot. "Happy 2 Year Anniversary to this sweet angel who I call the love of my life. You are my best friend and partner in everything! I am so grateful for all of the joy you bring me each day and the space you give me for me to grow + be myself! Oh how I love you, and sincerely look forward to the day I put a ring on your finger," wrote Shane. Take a look here...

Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, had met Shane via a dating app, where she had swiped him first, and after he liked her back, the got talking and soo hit it off like a house on fire.