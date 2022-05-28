Anurag Kashyap is one of the well-known filmmakers in the Indian film industry. Not many would know that he has a 21-year-old daughter named Aaliyah Kashyap who is a YouTuber. Aaliyah has a YouTube channel with 111K followers, and she keeps on sharing some interesting vlogs on it. She has started a series name Girl Talk and recently she shared the fourth episode of the series on YT. In the video, she has answered questions asked by her fans. She has openly spoken up about bleeding while having s*x for the first time, b**bs size, and a lot more. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Time Leap, Accident in Anupamaa and more: List of cheap tricks used by TV show makers to boost TRPs

While answering the question if all-girls bleed while having s*x for the first time, Aaliyah said, “Based on what I know, some do (bleed), I personally didn’t. But, I have a few friends who did bleed a little bit which is super normal. When you have s*x for the first time your hymen can break which is like a muscle and it can cause a little bit of bleeding.” Also Read - Disha Patani's latest pictures in a sultry black corset top will leave you drooling [VIEW HERE]

Further while answering a question about does b**b size matters, she said, “I personally have small b**bs and I love it. I know there are people who are obviously insecure about it. If you are talking about if the partner will be concerned about it; if your partner is mature, he or she wouldn’t care about you having small b**bs. I love my small b**bs.” Also Read - Sriya Lenka becomes the first Indian K-pop star; joins Korean pop band Blackswan [Deets Inside]

Aaliyah also spoke about mast*rbation, and said, “I think it's super healthy; and everyone should (do it), especially girls. I know it's common and everyone talks about guys jerking off and mast*rbating. I feel I haven’t heard about women mast*rbating as much as I have heard about guys mast*rbating. So, I think it's super important to do it. I think it’s important to do it and it's healthy as it's important to be in tune with your own body. It’s also important to know what you like and what you don’t like, and just to discover your own body.”

Well, 's daughter Aaliyah is super confident in front of the camera and has an amazing screen presence. We wonder if she will consider acting as a profession and make her Bollywood debut soon. Let’s wait and watch.