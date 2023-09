Aaliyah Kashyap is one of the star kids known for her viral and shocking statements. She is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and film editor Aarti Bajaj. Aaliyah has been sharing her views on lots of things on her YouTube channel. The youngster who grabbed headlines a couple of weeks ago for her engagement with Shane Gregoire has made news for opening up on her weight gain journey, her insecurities and has also shared a sad story about being called 'fat' by someone she knows. Also Read - Nysa Devgn, Aryan Khan and more Bollywood star kids who are party animals

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap shares that she is very insecure about her appearance

Aaliyah who drops content on YouTube every couple of days recently shared a video called Exposingour Insecurities. She was also joined by her fiance Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah shares that she is very insecure about her body and her weight right now. And she finds it crazy how much it affects one's mental health. Aaliyah Kashyap shares she has been scary skinny her whole life. And no matter how much she ate, she would just not gain weight. It was the same with her mom, Aarti Bajaj, shares Aaliyah, drawing the genetic link over the weight issue.

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap opens up on weight gain

The young star kid reveals about two years ago, she started gaining weight when she started taking anti-depressants. In the last year and a half, Aaliyah gained about 12 to 13 kgs. She shares that it is a huge change from what she used to be. Initially, Aaliyah was super happy that she was gaining weight, but the weight gain did not stop. Aaliyah started to have an unhealthy relationship with food. It affected her mental health as well. Adding to it were the comments from people who noticed her weight gain.

Aaliyah Kashyap on people noticing her weight gain

The Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker's daughter reveals that her weight gain was too much than the ideal. People started noticing it on Instagram and YouTube as well. And then they would drop comments on the same which Aaliyah feels is not needed. " I was so upset about it and every time I got a comment, I felt worse. I thought, 'Oh my God, people are noticing..." she says. Right now, Anurag Kashyap's daughter is in a much better place in her mind. While she is still not happy with the way she looks and is still insecure, she now has a healthier mindset.

Aaliyah Kashyap recalls being called fat on face

Aaliyah narrated an incident when she called a massage lady home. She called the massage lady after a gap of about a year. And the lady commented about how fat Aaliyah had become since the last time she saw her. Aaliyah recalled crying while getting a massage.