's daughter Aaliyah runs a YouTube channel where she speaks openly about everything and anything. From living in with boyfriend Shane Gregoire to the bond she shares with her father - Aaliyah shares her views on a lot of things. Her latest series is called Girl Talk in which she opened up about topics like a bikini wax, menstruation cups and much more. She was even quizzed over sending n*de photographs and without any inhibitions, she spoke about it all.

Over bikini wax, Aaliyah stated that she has tried it once and it was the most painful experience of her life. "I have tried waxing down there, once," she said and added that she must have been around 15 or 16 at that time. She mentioned that she snuck out of her house with a friend to get a bikini wax done without telling her mother. She then said. “It was the most painful thing I have ever experienced.” When asked if she was hesitant before moving in with boyfriend, Aaliyah mentioned, "Yes I did and no I didn’t. Yes, like you know it’s a big decision and you know getting a place with someone is a big commitment and like a long term commitment."



Aaliyah then spoke about trying menstrual cups. "I think it's great for the environment for sure and I definitely want to try it. I haven't yet used it till now just because the idea of putting like a big cup up there freaks me out," she said. Lastly, she was asked if she will ever send a n*de picture to which she denied saying that it freaks her out.