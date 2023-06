Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of Anurag Kashyap is a vlogger in which she honestly talks about various things including sex, pregnancy, drugs and more. The youngster is just 22 and recently got engaged to her boyfriend of 3 years, Shane Gregoire. And for the same, Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire both got a lot of hate. Aaliyah reveals the same in her new vlog. But she is unfazed and doesn't care about what people have to say about getting engaged so young. Also Read - Suhana Khan to Khushi Kapoor: GenZ fashionistas who have become style idols even before their debut films

Aaliyah Kashyap on getting a lot of hate for getting engaged at 22

Aaliyah Kashyap took to her social media channel on Youtube and admitted receiving hate for announcing her engagement at the age of 22. Aaliyah doesn't care about it and feels she is ready, that they both are ready. Aaliyah also shares that she and Shane have been talking about the same for a while. Anurag Kashyap's daughter reveals she and her fiance Shane Gregoire have been living together for 6 months and have been dating each other for 3 years. Aaliyah calls it a 'when you know, you know' kinda situation. Her statement has grabbed headlines in entertainment news.

Check out Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement post on Instagram here:

When will Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire get married?

She says she is super happy in this relationship and calls Shane her soulmate. Aaliyah says that she knows they both are very young but she does not care about all the hate coming her way for the same. Shane adds to it saying that is it not a big deal and doesn't understand why people are making a big deal out of it. Aaliyah adds that she does not think age matter, however, adds that one's maturity matters when talking about such a huge decision as getting married. " don't recommend every 20-year-old to go out and get married, that's now how it works. It's just a personal choice," Aaliyah adds.

In the same vlog. Aaliyah shares that she never thought she would marry before 28. She shares they both will host their engagement parties one in India and one in the US in August. After that, they will fly to the US to celebrate the occasion with Shane's family. Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire shared that they would like to get married 1.5 or 2 years down the line.