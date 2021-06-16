Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah thanks boyfriend Shane for 'The Best 365 days' as they complete a year of togetherness

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah has been in a relationship with Shane Gregoire for a year now. As they completed a year, she put up an appreciation post for the young man. The two are living together in the States. Aaliyah Kashyap's post read, "The best 365 days with my best friend that I wouldn’t change for the world. Thank you for loving me unconditionally & showing me a love like no other. I love you forever." Her BFFs like Alavia Jaafri, Avanti Nagral, Arya Nag and others showered love on the couple. She has shared a video that captures all their beautiful moments from the year gone by. Also Read - Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap opens up on battling mental health issues — watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaliyah Kashyap (@aaliyahkashyap)

On her YouTube, she revealed how she met Shane Gregoire on a dating app, and was the first to swipe right. It seems the couple met after talking online for a couple of months. Aaliyah Kashyap told her BFF, Ida Ali, "I made the first move. We met after two months of talking and I was like, 'Oh my God.' I was waiting for him to kiss me but I was like, he is not doing it. Because I think he didn't know if I was comfortable with it or whatever, so I just went in for it."

Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj. The young lady made news when she revealed that she faced mental trauma after getting a lot of hate messages and trolling for her pics in lingerie for a photoshoot. It seems she was modelling for a brand. It seems her parents flew down to the US when she faced mental health issues. She has spoken about how her parents were cool about her live-in relationship with Shane Gregoire. She is also good friends with Khushi Kapoor.