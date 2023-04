Anusha Dandekar was being kicked ever since she was stopped by Gauri Khan for not letting her do Suhana Khan's interview at Nita and Mukesh Ambani's Cultural Centre. Anusha was the star VJ for the night, for she interacted with every celebrity who made their way to the event, including Gauri and Suhana Khan. However, Gauri refrained from allowing Anusha to talk to Suhana, and this video brought a lot of bullying for Anusha because she deliberately forced all the celebrities to talk to her only to grab the limelight. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, and Idris Elba to unite for Heads of State; exciting details revealed [Watch Video]

And now, finally, the actress has hit back at the trolls by giving them a befitting reply and proving she is unstoppable. Anusha took to Instagram to condemn the bullies, writing a lengthy statement that read, "I am not a victim. This constant controversy you are trying to create just because vou want to be haters and because you are so called fans of people who weren't at this event, you want to try and make sure I somehow come out looking bad, well sorry I can't be part of your plan.".

Anusha further added that why Suhana Khan didn't choose an interview with her," Some people don't like to give interviews and never have and that's totally okay. And some have to wait for their release till they do any interviews. THE END I think I did a great job and I'm really good at what I do...but no one's stopping you to try my job if you have so many opinions. I wish you happiness, so you will finally stop being bullies.". Anusha is being hailed by her fans for this bang on reply to the trollers.