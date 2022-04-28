Virat Kohli's Bangalore IPL teammate Glenn Maxwell got married to Vini Raman on March 18, 2022. The nuptials happened in Melbourne in Christian and Hindu style. The Bangalore IPL team organized a wedding party for the newly weds. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended the do. The cricketer was dressed in a black kurta while she wore a hot pink kurta. Anushka Sharma's pink and gold Punjabi suit looked festive enough. She teamed it with statement jhumkas. Virat Kohli was all smiles. She captioned the post, "Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I’ve seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble! #BubbleLife." Also Read - Ajay Devgn Vs Kiccha Sudeep Hindi row: After RGV, Sonu Sood reacts on the actors' war of words

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Fans will note that the couple also celebrated the first birthday of their daughter, Vamika in a bubble. The celebration happened in South Africa where India had a long tour. Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman had been dating for a really long time. He posted his wedding pics on his social media handle. Also Read - Jeh Ali Khan holding mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan's hand and learning to walk is the cutest video you will see today

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VINI (@vini.raman)

The IPL teams are known to be close-knit. In fact, there is a huge entourage of players wives and girlfriends for every team. Glenn Maxwell has been a part of the Bangalore team since a while. His friends in India like Yuzvendra Chahal had showered love on the couple. Virat Kohli is going through a very bad patch professionally. Everyone is worried about his lack of form on the field. But emotional and mental support is coming in for King Kohli from all quarters. Anushka Sharma will be soon back in front of the cameras with Chakda Xpress, the biopic of Jhulan Goswami. Virushka never fail to make us happy. Their togetherness is what #relationshipgoals are made of. Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Pirates of the Caribbean star impresses his attorney with his doodling skills; watch viral video