Anushka Sharma is attending the India vs New Zealand match at Wankhede to support her husband, Virat Kohli. Anushka has been attending matches to cheer on Virat at almost every match that is being played in the ICC World Cup tournament. And today, the gorgeous beauty was seen at the match cheering loudly and unabashedly. Virat Kohli scored a century and their celebration pics and videos are going viral. Also Read - Anushka Sharma wins over netizens with her celebrations as Virat Kohli takes his first-ever World Cup wicket

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate the latter's century in the most amazing manner

As soon as Virat scored a hundred at the India vs New Zealand match at Wankhede, he jumped in the air and slid on the ground. He seemed emotional and he took off his gloves and helmet and bowed repeatedly towards the stands. Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, was continuously cheering on Virat, screaming "yes" after he knocked a century. They blew kisses at each other and it was such an endearing moment. Virushka as a couple has always left everyone emotional and mushy. Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli reveal the fun activities they do with daughter Vamika on their off days [Watch]

Have a look at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's celebratory video here:

By scoring another century, Virat Kohli broke the record of Sachin Tendulkar. The master blaster scored 49 ODI centuries in his ODI career. And Virat surpassed it by knocking his 50th ODI century in the India vs New Zealand match today at Wankhede. Also Read - India Vs Pakistan: Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh spotted on the stands; netizens have epic reactions to their expressions

Watch this Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma video here:

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second child together. They haven't officially announced the same yet but their videos of strolling through at the Bengaluru hotel, a couple of days ago kinda confirmed the same.