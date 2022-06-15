Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting second child after Vamika? Read Deets

Anushka Sharma's alleged pregnancy news is the talk of the town. So, Anushka, Virat Kohli and Vamika Kohli recently returned from their vacation in Maldives. Anushka has been sharing some uber-hot pictures from her cool vacation. A couple of days ago, Anushka Sharma, Vamika and Virat returned from their vacation and guess what? It was reported that they went straight to a hospital. Yes, you read that right. And soon, speculations about Anushka's second pregnancy started floating around in the media. What's the truth? Read on... Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Mira Rajput-Shahid Kapoor and more celeb couples who kept their baby's face hidden from the media

Is Anushka pregnant?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli headed straight to a hospital after arrival, as per the reports. Fans started teasing them/trolling them in a way that they went straight to the doctor after their vacation. Netizens started speculating about Virushka planning a sibling for Vamika. Well, that's not true. A report in ETimes has confirmed that Anushka's visit to a hospital was to see a physiotherapist and nothing else, as the rumours suggest. Anushka had visited Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, for those not in the know. Also Read - Anushka Sharma loses cool as Vamika's pics get LEAKED; lashes out at a publication, 'Learn something from...'

Why did Anushka go to a hospital?

Well, as y'all know Anushka is making her comeback in Bollywood after a short maternity break and the pandemic. Anushka Sharma will be seen essaying the role of Indian cricketer and former captain of Indian's Women Cricketing team. The film is titled Chakda 'Xpress and will be produced under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz headed by her brother Karnesh. As Anushka is playing an athlete, her role is a challenging and very physically demanding one, given the fact that she is not a sportswoman. And hence, muscles may become sore. This is why she visited the physiotherapist, states a report in the online entertainment portal. Also Read - Vamika's pics leaked again: 5 times Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma struggled to keep their daughter away from public glare

Anushka loses her cool

As soon as they returned from their vacation, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Vamika Kohli were papped by the waiting shutterbugs at the airport. And a publication also shared Vamika's new photos online much to the actress' chagrin. Anushka lost her cool again and lashed out at them, saying, "Seems like times group knows what's better for kids than their parents themselves as they can't stop clicking and posting photos despite being requested repeatedly. Learn something from other media houses and paparazzi."