Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make a rushed visit to the hospital post return from Maldives vacation; check deets

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were back in town after their exotic vacation in the Maldives, while they were papped at the private airport making their way back, they were seen going to the hospital soon after their vacation and this has left their fans worried. However, reportedly there is nothing to panic about it, as it was just a routine COVID test that the couple decided to do as they were back in town to take the safety measures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

While Anushka and Virat made their way back home, one person grabbed all the eyeballs at the airport and she is non-other than the couple's little daughter Vamika Kohli who reached the airport to receive their parents. Vamika was not clicked by the shutterbugs as they followed the request of the celebrity couple to not click their little one. However, Vamika's appearance left the photographer's heart melt and they claimed that she looks like a carbon copy of Virat and we cannot agree more.

Anushka is winning the title of Bollywood's hottest mom.

Virat and Anushka went on a quick break and spent quality time with each other day and it was a much-needed break for the couple. Anushka gave a visual treat to her fans by going all-bold on her vacation and donning some sexy swimwear and giving a fashion inspiration to all her fans. She looked SEXY AF and we just cannot let our eye off her sexy avatar. Just a while ago Anushka yet again shared other pictures from her Maldives exotic vacation and she is winning the title of Bollywood's hottest mom.