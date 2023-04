Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, widely popular as Virushka, are everyone's favourites. They make for one of the most happening couples in the industry. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been setting could goals with everything they do. And now, the two of them have added one more to the list. A couple of days ago, Anushka and Virat attended the Indian Sports Honours Awards and the duo looked stunning together. Anushka looks gorgeous in a purple off-shoulder fitted gown while Virat looked dapper in a blazer. A video of their interaction from the event is going viral. Also Read - Dior Event: Anushka Sharma shares pretty candids from the event; mushy pics with Virat Kohli will make you fall in love with their love

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli mimick paparazzi in a hilarious video

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli often make it to the Entertainment News for various reasons. Be it their thoughts on their daughter Vamika Kohli or for their individual careers and more. But today, we bring to you, Virat and Anushka in a new avatar. Anushka and Virat share that red carpets are funny. Anushka adds that they were just talking about it. The paparazzi say certain things in between while clicking the pictures to get their attention and cheer on them.

Anushka goes on to explain that people do think that why are they laughing so much and what's so funny. The actress mimicked the paparazzi saying, "Oh nice looks, nice looks, looking good," Virat also adds to the same. He shared that he was not able to control his laughter on the red carpet just recently and even Anushka asked him about the same. Virat also mimicked the paparazzi saying, "Kya mast jodi hai re." We bet y'all will also burst out laughing looking at Anushka and Virat.

Watch the hilarious video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli here:

Aren’t they funny? We just love them and their goofiness. On the work front, Anushka will be seen in Chakda ‘Xpress.