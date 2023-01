Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most adored couples of Indian media. The two rang in the New Year in Dubai. Well, it is a known fact that Anushka Sharma is quite religious. Even Virat Kohli is known to be a God-fearing man. The couple were seen at the Vrindavan Dham where they went to seek blessings. Their little girl, Vamika was also with them. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were dressed for the winters. As we know, there is a cold wave in the North part of India. Fans could see that they felt the winter chill as they folded hands in prayer. Also Read - Shubman Gill-Sara Ali Khan dating? Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and more actress-cricketer couples who fell in love with each other

Some months back, Anushka Sharma had posted pics of Vamika and her from Kali Ghat. She was in Kolkata for the shoot of her movie. She is deeply spiritual. The media had covered their family priest Maharaj Baba Anant when he flown with the family to Italy for the wedding. Anushka Sharma is a regular visitor to the Anant Dham in Haridwar. Fans became happy and chanted Radhe Radhe for the couple seeing the pics.

Anushka Sharma has finished work on her comeback movie Chakda Xpress which is coming on Netflix. She said she is stepping down from duties of a producer at Clean Slate Films as she wants to focus on her acting. The actress might take up more offers soon. Virat Kohli has made a return to form in the latter half of 2022 warming hearts of cricket lovers.