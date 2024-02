Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been in the news since a long time. It was reported that they are expecting their second baby. Anushka was spotted many times in the city hiding her baby bump. However, the couple never confirmed the news. Virat recently withdrew from the first two Tests of the ongoing 5-match series between India vs England. A few days back, former South African captain AB de Villiers confirmed the news of Anushka's pregnancy but later he denied. It was also being reported that Anushka and Virat are in London and they will welcome their baby there. Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to welcome their second child in London any time now? Check VIRAL post

Virat Kohli announces the arrival of his second child

Now, the news has finally come true. Yes, Virat took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their second child. The couple has welcomed a baby boy on February 15, 2024. They have named him Akaay. Well, Vamika now has a younger brother! Also Read - Shoaib Malik to Ravindra Jadeja: Shocking revelations from cricketers' personal lives that grabbed massive attention

Virat shared a note on Instagram and wrote, "With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay/àä…àä•àä¾àäï & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka"

Take a look at the post here:

As soon as Virat shared the news, celebrities congratulated the couple. Sonam Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, Nakuul Mehta, Karishma Sharma, Dabboo Ratnani and others showered love on the couple.

Congratulations, Virat and Anushka!