Anushka Sharma's heart is so full as a mother and this picture is big proof. The actress took to her Instagram and she's an adorable picture of her daughter Vamika Kohli turning 2 and how her heart got widened two years ago. Anushka Sharma just shared the happiest picture with her daughter Vamika hiding her face. She mentioned," Two years ago my heart grew wide open". The picture has been going viral for all the right reasons. Anushka looks extremely happy while she holds her baby girl in her arms as if they are on a vacation. Vamika's face is hidden by Anushka as she continues with no photo policy for her daughter despite her pictures and videos going viral on the internet.

Ever since Vamika is born, Anushka has been focusing completely on her, and she is soon set to make her comeback post-maternity break with Chakda Xpress, she will balance her professional life as she doesn't want to kiss any moments with her darling daughter. Tamika is one of the most loved star kids of all as there is always a curiosity about how she looks like.

Recently a video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma went viral where they visited an Ashram in Vrindavan to seek blessings along with their daughter Vamika. Vamika's video went viral on the internet, and it only showed that the cutie is a carbon copy of her daddy Kohli. When her first pictures when viral mistakenly, fans couldn't stop and draw comparisons between Vamika and Virat's childhood pictures. She is the heart of the house like every kid and both Anushka and Virat want her to lead a very normal life hence they have put the no pictures policy for their darling daughter Vamika Kohli.