Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the cutest celebrity pair. People adore and look up to them for the major couple goals they set. They always entertain their fans with fun videos and photos. On Monday morning Anushka Sharma shared a ROFL video on her official media account. The video took the internet by storm and received hilarious reaction from their followers. The couple shook a leg and what happens next is just unmissable. The couple grooves on Punjabi beats but their dance attempt goes wrong and people are just enjoying it.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli takes dance pe chance

shared her dance pe chance video with Virat Kohli on her Instagram account. In the video, both made a swag entry in the gym before showing off their dance moves. Both matches steps on a Punjabi song but soon Virat Kohli trips down seemingly he might have injured himself. This left Anushka in splits laughing down to the extreme. Sharing the video, the actresses captioned it dance pe chance.

Watch Virat Anushka dance video

As soon as the video hit on the internet, fans flooded the comment section. A user cautioned Virat to stay away from injury as he has to play in IPL, writing, “Arrey Arrey IPL chalraha hai bhai , injury se door rahe.” Another wrote, “Trophy jitni hai bhai sambhal ke” One commented, “SO CUTEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE” while another wrote, “King Queen” with heart emoji. Another wrote, “Ye kis line me aagaye bhaisahab aap.”

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in Bengaluru as the former is in the city for an IPL match. The former played for Royal Challengers Banglore against Rajasthan Royals. The Bollywood actress accompanies her husband for the ongoing IPL season match.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Chakda Xpress. The biographical drama is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress will portray the role of the cricketer who fulfilled her dreams in man dominated game. Chakda Xpress will release on Netflix in 2023.