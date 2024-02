Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are now a family of four. The perfect celebrity couple recently welcomed their second child into this world. It was two days ago that Virat and Anushka made the announcement by sharing a sweet message on social media. They even revealed the name of their baby boy. Virat and Anushka have chosen Akaay as the same of their little one. Vamika is now an elder sister. Well, this time around, Anushka and Virat kept their pregnancy a secret. Even though there were reports about their second pregnancy, the couple did not officially confirm the same. Anushka Sharma delivered her second child in London and then they made the announcement. Soon the reports of Akaay being a British Citizen by birth spread all over. But is he? Also Read - Virat Kohli will NOT be back soon as he will spend more time with Akaay and Anushka Sharma in London?

As per Sports Tak, even though Akaay is born in the UK, he is not automatically a British citizen. The criteria for British citizenship is that at least one of the parent has to be a British citizen or should have acquired settled status for a long time. As Virat and Anushka are both Indian citizens, Akaay may not acquire British citizenship. This is despite his parents owing properties in the UK. The report further states that Akaay will have a UK passport but he will be recognised as an Indian citizen. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma have a secret weapon to stay unfazed while dealing with the dark side of being a celeb; expert spills the beans

As Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dropped the announcement of arrival of their second child, stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Mira Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and many more dropped messages wishing the couple. Now we are waiting for Anushka and Virat to share the first glimpse of their little one. After the birth of Vamika, the couple had requested the media to not click pictures of her and invade her privacy. Since then, Anushka and Virat have not yet revealed the face of Vamika. She was born on 2021 and three years later, she is now an elder sister to Akaay. Reports suggest that Virat is not planning to return to India soon from the UK and is going to spend time with his family.