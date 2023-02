Alia Bhatt was surprised when a media outlet posted a picture of her sitting at her home and with a strongly worded note, she slammed them for invasion of her privacy and even seemed Mumbai Police help for the same. While Alia Bhatt took a strong stand on her invasion of privacy that was of utmost important because drawing a line was significant. Many actors came out in support of Alia and bashed the same media outlet for time and again doing the same. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt fumes at media outlet for invasion of privacy, Hera Pheri 3 goes on floors and more

recalled that they did the same with her two years back and how nothing has changed. She wrote, "This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago we called them out for the same reason! You'd think it would have made them more respectful of people's space and privacy. Absolutely shameful! They were also the only guys posting photos of our daughter despite repeated requests! While was aghast that how can you enter a woman's house with the cameras and just think for a second if she is not a celebrity even though you cannot do this to anyone. Also Read - Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023 complete winners list: The Kashmir Files, RRR, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor win big

Arjun called the act shameless, “Absolutely shameless. This is crossing all limits if a woman isn't feeling safe in her own home forget if she is a public figure or not for a second.. Any sane person who takes photographs of public figures for a living needs to know that this is pathetic conduct & these are people in the media we have trusted and shown implicit faith in believing they are here to do a job not to make women feel unsafe or invade one's privacy.” Along with the, Alia Bhatt's sister Shahen Bhatt too opposed this act strongly. We hope the media outlet has learnt its lesson in the hardest way possible.