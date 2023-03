Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made heads turn with their stunning appearance at a recent cricket award function held in Mumbai where fans hailed them as a power couple. And now from that event one of the conversations of the cricketer that is going viral is of him admitting to having drinks at the party back then. At an event, Virat and Anushka got into a candid conversation on the red variety where they were asked about who is the best dancer and who is likely to steal the show on the dance floor to which Anushka said it was Virat where the cricketer agreed with her and said that it used to be after two drinks. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to Mira Rajput: Here’s how B-town mommies handle their toddler kids' tantrums with perfection

Virat reportedly in his rapid fire said, "I don't drink anymore but back in the day, party mein ghus ke agar do drink ho gayi toh, phir yes. Take over matlab to a point where people don't want me there. I don't care then, do-teen drink ke baad. Not anymore, back in the day yes." Well he is a changed man now. Virat's one video was going viral just few days ago where he revealed of becoming more spiritual and this only shows that he not only loves but equally respects the woman of his life Anushka Sharma. Virat is every bit husband goals and there are millions who calls him the ideal husband. Also Read - Dasara advance booking: Nani’s next big release is already a box office blockbuster; checkout the pre-release craze

Not only this Anushka even revealed that it's Virat who has the habit of checking the phone and not her among them. Virat and Anushka couple goals for their fans in every way and they often leave their fans in awe of them with their cute confessions. Of late Virat had praised his wife Anushka for all the sacrifices that she made after having Vamika in their life and called him a lucky one to have her. Also Read - Jennifer Aniston to Beyonce, Hollywood celebrities who slayed in Indian traditional wear